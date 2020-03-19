Clear
Hy-Vee taking more precautions, including temporary window panels at checkouts

Hy-Vee announced Thursday that it is making more changes to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 2:37 PM
Updated: Mar 19, 2020 2:39 PM

Beginning Friday, customers will no longer be allowed to bring in reusable bags until further notice.

Beginning Friday, customers will no longer be allowed to bring in reusable bags until further notice.

Additionally, customers will start seeing temporary window panels at checkouts to "help provide an additional layer of protection for both our employees and customers."

"These panels are being installed at the checkout, as this is the point in the store visit where customers and employees are in the closest contact. In the aisles or at our service counters, customers and employees have more flexibility in placing distance between themselves but the setup of the checkout limits that ability. These panels are in place in our Des Moines-area stores, and will be installed in all other Hy-Vee locations over the next few days," the company said in a news release.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa

