Hy-Vee suspends its return, refund, and rain check policies

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is temporarily suspending its return, refund, and rain check policies.

Beginning Tuesday and continuing until further notice, the grocery store chain will not accept returns or purchased products or issue rain checks for products out of stock. Hy-Vee says any fresh product, such as produce, meat, seafood or deli items, which does not meet the company’s standards for freshness can be exchanged for a new product. Non-perishable products, however, will not be accepted.

“The health and well-being of our customers and employees remain our highest priority,” says Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee chairman, CEO and president. “Because we can’t trace where our products go after they leave our store, we can no longer accept certain products for return. With this change, our customers can feel safe knowing that all products they purchase at their local Hy-Vee have been in our stores the entire time.”

If a consumer buys a defective product, Hy-Vee says that can be exchanged because the returned product will not be re-stocked.

And due to what Hy-Vee calls the “unprecedented demand for certain products and limited product availability” during the coronavirus crisis, stores will stop issuing rain checks for out-of-stock items.