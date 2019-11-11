Clear

Hy-Vee says thanks to veterans with breakfast

The 92 years old remembers his time in the Navy vividly.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 5:55 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- Dozens of veterans and active-duty military members enjoyed a hearty breakfast at Hy-Vee.
Lloyd Nelson was one of them. The 92 years old remembers his time in the Navy vividly.

He says when pearl harbor was bombed he heard President Franklin Roosevelt's famed speech about "a date that will live in infamy" and quickly enlisted. Nelson was but a boy then, only 17. For him, veteran's day is a time to remember and embrace what he and other veterans fought for.

"I'm concerned what is happening in our nation,” Nelson said. “We are turning our back on god. We are turning out back on our wonderful constitution bill of rights.”

In addition to breakfast, Hy-Vee has partnered with hallmark inviting shoppers to take a moment and write an encouraging message. The cards are free and will be delivered to men and women who are serving around the world. The cards will be collected on November 14th.

