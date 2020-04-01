Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hy-Vee reserving online ordering slots for at-risk customers

Joins in-store times reserved for those more susceptible to coronavirus.

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 8:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WEST DES MOINES, Minn. – Beginning Thursday, Hy-Vee is reserving one hour of online shopping time slots each day for customers considered “high-risk” for coronavirus.

The grocery store chain says the reserved Aisles Online time slots will be from 7 am to 8 am, seven days a week, coinciding with the in-store hours reserved for expectant mothers, people 60 and older, and anyone with an underlying health condition that makes them more vulnerable to serious illness.

Hy-Vee pharmacies will also open to serve those groups from 7 to 8 am.

The company is asking all other customers to please respect these times set aside for those most susceptible to coronavirus infection.

To access the Aisles Online ordering service, click here.

In addition, where Hy-Vee Aisles Online delivery orders are fulfilled by DoorDash, customers can use designated promo code “SPECIALDELIVERY” at checkout when they place their online order for free delivery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Rochester
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Rain chances return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Census Day

Image

Financial Safety Reminder

Image

Food Assistance Continues During Pandemic

Image

Gas Prices Drop Amid Pandemic

Image

TUTORIAL: How to make your own mask

Image

CG Health updates on COVID-19

Image

Front Porch Project

Image

Earthquakes in Mn and IA?

Image

Virtual School Spirit

Image

Business Owners Learn About Cares Act

Community Events