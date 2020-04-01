Hy-Vee reserving online ordering slots for at-risk customers

WEST DES MOINES, Minn. – Beginning Thursday, Hy-Vee is reserving one hour of online shopping time slots each day for customers considered “high-risk” for coronavirus.

The grocery store chain says the reserved Aisles Online time slots will be from 7 am to 8 am, seven days a week, coinciding with the in-store hours reserved for expectant mothers, people 60 and older, and anyone with an underlying health condition that makes them more vulnerable to serious illness.

Hy-Vee pharmacies will also open to serve those groups from 7 to 8 am.

The company is asking all other customers to please respect these times set aside for those most susceptible to coronavirus infection.

To access the Aisles Online ordering service, click here.

In addition, where Hy-Vee Aisles Online delivery orders are fulfilled by DoorDash, customers can use designated promo code “SPECIALDELIVERY” at checkout when they place their online order for free delivery.