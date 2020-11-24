Hy-Vee recalling two Short Cuts vegetable mixes

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is recalling two vegetable products due to possible contamination.

The grocery chain says it discovered possible contamination with Listeria during a routine safety sampling by Hy-Vee’s Short Cuts production facility. No illness have been reported by Hy-Vee is still recalling:

Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix – UPC Code 0272083305352

Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix – UPC Code 0272104105992

These products have a “Best if Used By” Date of December 3, 2020. No other Short Cuts or Hy-Vee products are affected by this recall.

Listeria is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Hy-Vee is asking customers who purchased these products to either throw them away or return them for a full refund. Questions may be directed to Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (800) 772-4098.