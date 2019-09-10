Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police: Mason City man in motorcycle crash last week has died Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hy-Vee recalling Asian meals due to label mistake

Company says no illnesses reported.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 6:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

Photo Gallery 14 Images

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling some of its Mealtime Asian Entrees.

The grocery store chain says it has discovered the liquid egg used to make the fried rice contains milk, something which is not listed on the product label. Hy-Vee says there have been no confirmed reports of any illness or bad reaction after eating these products.

Seven varieties of Asian dishes in 16-ounce or 20-ounce containers with "best if used by" dates of September 14 or September 15, 2019, are covered by this recall. Below is a list of the products being recalled.

Hy-Vee says all other Asian items of the same variety but with different Lot Codes are not included in this voluntary recall.
Anyone who bought any of these meals should dispose of them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Tracking more severe weather through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Offering Mental Health Help to Students

Image

Disaster Simulation

Image

Pioneer Park Changes

Image

Hope Fuse

Image

Alzheimer's Awareness

Image

New Americans Academy

Image

White Claw shortage?

Image

Rochester City Council Finalizing budget

Image

Mayo Clinic receives cancer support grant

Image

Sara's Daybreak forecast - Tuesday

Community Events