Hy-Vee recalling Asian meals due to label mistake

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling some of its Mealtime Asian Entrees.

The grocery store chain says it has discovered the liquid egg used to make the fried rice contains milk, something which is not listed on the product label. Hy-Vee says there have been no confirmed reports of any illness or bad reaction after eating these products.

Seven varieties of Asian dishes in 16-ounce or 20-ounce containers with "best if used by" dates of September 14 or September 15, 2019, are covered by this recall. Below is a list of the products being recalled.

Hy-Vee says all other Asian items of the same variety but with different Lot Codes are not included in this voluntary recall.

Anyone who bought any of these meals should dispose of them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.