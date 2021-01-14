Hy-Vee pharmacies to offer rapid antibody COVID tests

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee will begin offering COVID-19 tests on Monday that produce results in as few as 15 minutes.

The grocery chain says the rapid antibody testing will be available at more than 250 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations.

Patients must register ahead of time through www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting and select “antibody test” to schedule a testing time and location and receive a test voucher. Hy-Vee says the tests will be administered inside the pharmacy at a cost of $25 and may be purchased with any form of payment, including health savings accounts and flexible spending accounts. The test uses a finger stick to collect a small blood sample, which is administered by a trained Hy-Vee Pharmacy team member. After testing is complete, results will be sent to the patient via email that same day.

Hy-Vee says testing dates and times vary by location. The rapid antibody testing will be offered at the following locations in the KIMT viewing area:

Algona Hy-Vee, 1500 Highway 169 N., Algona, IA

Charles City Hy-Vee, 901 Kelly St., Charles City, IA

Forest City Hy-Vee, 315 Highway 69 N., Forest City, IA

Humboldt Hy-Vee, 611 10th Ave., N., Humboldt, IA

Hy-Vee West, 2400 4th St., S.W., Mason City, IA

Hy-Vee East, 551 S. Illinois Ave., Mason City, IA

Mason City Hy-Vee Drugstore, 875 Fourth St., S.W., Mason City, IA

Albert Lea Hy-Vee, 2708 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea, MN

Austin Hy-Vee, 1001 18th Ave. NW, Austin, MN

Crossroads Hy-Vee, 500 Crossroads Drive SW, Rochester, MN

West Circle Hy-Vee, 4221 W. Circle Drive NW, Rochester, MN

Rochester Hy-Vee HealthMarket Rx, 18 9th St., S.E., Rochester, MN

Spring Valley Hy-Vee HealthMarket Rx, 802 Memorial Drive, Spring Valley, MN

Stewartville Hy-Vee HealthMarket Rx, 220 Center Town Plaza, N.E., Stewartville, MN

Winona Hy-Vee, 1475 Service Drive, Winona, MN

Zumbrota Hy-Vee HealthMarket Rx, 370 S. Main St., Zumbrota, MN