Hy-Vee pharmacies ready for Minnesota vaccine expansion

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota is throwing vaccine eligibility wide open tomorrow and will allow anyone 16 or older to sign up for a COVID shot.

Hy-Vee in Rochester is ready for the vaccine expansion according to director of public relations, Christina Gayman.

Gayman says she expects there to be higher demand than supply for at least the first few weeks which is why the store is asking customers to be patient.

She says each Hy-Vee location is able to vaccinate about 100 people per day and all pharmacy locations are prepared to vaccinated all ages.

Gayman explained, "At this point our teams are honestly honored to be part of this point in the process where we're hoping this will be an end to the pandemic so they're ready to vaccinate as many people as are interested."

Appointments need to be scheduled online in advance. You can do that by clicking here.