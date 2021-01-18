Hy-Vee offering rapid COVID-19 antibody testing in its pharmacies

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you think you might have had COVID-19 in the past, but didn't get tested at the time, a simple process could give you answers.

Hy-Vee is offering rapid COVID-19 antibody testing at many of its locations. You can get the results in as little as 15 minutes.

"It's a quick finger stick. A small blood sample is collected and then it is processed right there in the Hy-Vee pharmacy," said Christina Gayman with Hy-Vee.

Many of their locations across our area are offering the test. Hy-Vee east and west in Mason City have it. In Rochester, you can get the test at Crossroads, West Circle or HealthMarket RX. It is also available in Austin, Albert Lea and Owatonna.

Monday is the first day they are offering antibody testing and response from the public has been strong.

"We did have a full day booked for test appointments," said Gayman.

The antibody testing can not tell you if you are currently infected with COVID. It takes a couple of weeks for your body to begin making antibodies after contracting the virus.

If you are interested in scheduling an appointment for a rapid antibody test at a Hy-Vee location, click here.