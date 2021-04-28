Hy-Vee offering free Covid-19 vaccines without appointment

KIMT NEWS 3 - Hy-Vee announced Wednesday people eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine may walk in to get their shot, no longer needing an appointment.

Christina Gayman, director of public relations says more doses are available than ever before. An appointment is no longer necessary, but people may still schedule one if they would like to.

"There's just a large group of people who may be still looking for the vaccine but scheduling it online is not convenient for them and so we want to make this as easy as possible for those still looking for one," she said.

Gayman says by making the process easier, she hopes more people are encouraged to receive the vaccine.