Hy-Vee offering free coronavirus tests in Rochester

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee says it has started offering free COVID-19 tests in Rochester and 10 other cities.

The tests are given at Hy-Vee pharmacy locations using a drive-thru process. The grocery chain says people do not have to have coronavirus symptoms to be tested but must register online for an appointment.

The COVID-19 tests are being offered at West Circle Hy-Vee, 4221 W. Circle Drive in Rochester. Other testing locations are in Chariton, Cherokee, Davenport, Iowa City, and West Des Moines in Iowa, Maple Grove in Minnesota, Kansas City in Missouri, Sioux Falls in South Dakota, and Omaha and Lincoln in Nebraska.

Hy-Vee says each location is offering testing windows from 7 am to 9 am on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 7 to 9 am or 8 to 10 am on Saturdays.

To register for a test voucher number, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com/ and provide the requested information to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time. Results will be sent via email in three to five days.