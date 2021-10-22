Hy-Vee offering free booster shots of Moderna and J&J COVID vaccines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is now offering free booster shots of both the Moderna and Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccines.

Federal health officials are recommending the additional doses, at least six months after the Moderna l vaccination, for the following groups:

· Long-term care facility residents

· Individuals ages 65+

· Individuals ages 18+ with underlying medical conditions,(as outlined by the CDC)

· Individuals ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

A booster shot of the J&J vaccine is recommended for all recipients ages 18 and older at least 2 months after their first vaccine dose.

Hy-Vee strongly recommends individuals schedule their COVID-19 vaccination in advance by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine. Individuals receiving a COVID-19 first, second, booster or third dose can receive their flu shot during the same appointment by requesting it with the pharmacy team.