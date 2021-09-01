Hy-Vee offering free biometric screenings through September

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hy-Vee is offering free biometric screenings across its eight-state region.

The grocery store chain will offer 1,000 free screenings through the end of September, which is recognized as National Cholesterol Awareness Month. Appointments will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Biometric screenings are designed to help identify potential risk factors for chronic diseases or conditions, including hypertension and diabetes. The entire process typically takes between 15 and 20 minutes, according to Hy-Vee, and results will be reviewed during the screening.

You can find more information about what the screenings entail and other details by following this link.