Hy-Vee offering free COVID booster shots to 16 and 17-year-olds

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee pharmacies are now offering free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a booster dose for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients ages 16 and older at least 6 months after their second vaccine dose. Hy-Vee says Pfizer-BioNTech is currently the only vaccine authorized for minors.

A parent or legal guardian must consent to the vaccination and accompany all minors to their appointment.

The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage. It is recommended but not required that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID; and their COVID-19 vaccination record card. Masks are required.

Patients can schedule their COVID-19 vaccination by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.