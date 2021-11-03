Hy-Vee offering free COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee says free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 are now available at select pharmacy locations.

Due to limited supply, Hy-Vee says these vaccines are available by appointment only, and more appointment slots will be added as additional pediatric vaccine supply becomes available. The Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech requires two doses administered at least 21 days apart. Minors must have parental or guardian consent to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. A parent or guardian must accompany minors to both their first and second dose COVID-19 vaccinations.

Parents/guardians can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5-11 by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine. Using Hy-Vee’s online scheduler, parents/guardians can quickly search for the Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine across Hy-Vee pharmacy locations near them. The vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

Hy-Vee says vaccine recipients will be required to remain in the pharmacy’s designated observation area for 15 minutes post-vaccination.

The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccines are NOT authorized for minors at this time.