Hy-Vee offering COVID booster shot for those with compromised immune systems

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is now offering free third doses of coronavirus vaccine at its more than 275 pharmacies in eight states.

The grocery chain says third doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available and are only recommended for severely to moderately immunocompromised individuals at this time. Janssen (J&J) vaccine recipients will not be administered additional doses until authorized by the FDA and CDC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the third Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna doses should only be administered to immunocompromised individuals at least 28 days after their second dose. It is strongly recommended that individuals receive the same vaccine manufacturer as their previous doses.

People will not need to show proof of an immunocompromised condition. Hy-Vee recommends all pharmacy patients bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card with them to their appointment, which shows when they received their last COVID-19 vaccine dose and the vaccine manufacturer.

To schedule an appointment for a third COVID vaccine dose at a Hy-Vee Pharmacy, click here.