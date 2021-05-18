Hy-Vee lifts mask requirement for vaccinated customers and workers

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee says fully vaccinated employees or customers no longer need to wear facemasks in its stores, unless mandated by local government.

The grocery store chain announced the change by saying “The health and safety of Hy-Vee’s customers and employees have been the company’s top priority since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the grocer has consistently followed the CDC’s recommendations as guidance is provided.”

Hy-Vee says it will continue with extra safety and sanitization procedures that have been in place since the start of the pandemic. In addition, the company says it will maintain its Plexiglas barriers all manned check stands, self-checkout stations, pharmacy counters, customer service counters and convenience store checkouts. Social distancing signage will also remain in place where lines tend to form, such as checkout lanes and deli/meat/bakery counters, and extra hand sanitizer/cart wipes will remain stationed throughout stores.

Hy-Vee says it strongly recommends facemasks for customers who are not fully vaccinated and masks are still required by the company for employees who are not fully vaccinated.