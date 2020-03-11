URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — Hy-Vee has notified hundreds of Urbandale fulfillment center workers that they could be laid off in early May.
The eight-state grocery chain is closing all four of the fulfillment centers for its Aisles Online delivery service. The Urbandale center was the only one in Iowa.
A company spokeswoman says the centers were unable to provide a full assortment of products, personalized shoppers and same-day pickup at the stores. Fulfillment center operations will be transferred to stores.
The layoff notifications went to nearly 370 employees, and the company plans to transfer several dozen to stores. An estimated 300 workers won't be transferred.
Related Content
- Hy-Vee laying off around 300 workers in central Iowa
- Hy-Vee to help fight drug abuse in Iowa
- Hy-Vee teaming up with Minnesota Timberwolves
- Hy-Vee helping to decrease opioid abuse
- Recall issued for Hy-Vee Pasta Salad
- Hy-Vee partners with Rochester Public Schools
- More discount medications available at Hy-Vee
- Hampton is getting a Hy-Vee
- Hy-Vee ending 24 hour service
- Hy-Vee still considering major new development in Austin
Scroll for more content...