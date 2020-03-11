Clear

Hy-Vee laying off around 300 workers in central Iowa

Urbandale fulfillment center being closed in May.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 7:21 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — Hy-Vee has notified hundreds of Urbandale fulfillment center workers that they could be laid off in early May.

The eight-state grocery chain is closing all four of the fulfillment centers for its Aisles Online delivery service. The Urbandale center was the only one in Iowa.

A company spokeswoman says the centers were unable to provide a full assortment of products, personalized shoppers and same-day pickup at the stores. Fulfillment center operations will be transferred to stores.

The layoff notifications went to nearly 370 employees, and the company plans to transfer several dozen to stores. An estimated 300 workers won't be transferred.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 27°
A warm Wednesday on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Donating Blood amid Coronavirus concerns

Image

Bikers Against Child Abuse making a difference in the lives of children

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Why we see fog in the winter

Image

Tobin breaks school record, again!

Image

NIACC women earn top seed in national tournament

Image

RCTC men's basketball national tournament preview

Image

Census Danger

Image

Burma School Pen Pals

Image

Chris' Reality Weather Segment on Snow Chances

Community Events