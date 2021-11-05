Hy-Vee launches campaign focused on veterans and active duty service members

MASON CITY, Iowa - We all likely know someone who is a veteran, or you might be a veteran yourself. And if you're needing a job, Hy-Vee is hiring.

Throughout the month of November, the Iowa-based grocer is honoring our nation’s veterans and military members, as well as increasing awareness of and support for organizations that serve veterans, active-duty military and their families, through a campaign as part of the 'Hy-Vee Homefront' initiative. One of these ways is 'Hiring Heroes' - recruiting more veterans and service members transitioning to civilian life to work for them and their 8 subsidiaries. In addition, customers can have their total rounded up at the register during checkout to raise money for veterans programs, with Hy-Vee matching up to $100,000.

District store director Dan Steenhoek recognizes the service veterans have made for our country, and believes it's an employer's best interest to give those that have given so much a chance to join your team.

"Our veterans are crucial to who we are as a country. They are good employees, and we try to recruit as many of them as possible."

Next Thursday, Hy-Vee will hold their annual Veterans Day breakfast at their stores from 6-11 a.m. The breakfast is free and open for veterans and their spouses, with dine-in and pick-up service.

Hy-Vee currently employs more than 2,000 veteran employees across their 8-state region.