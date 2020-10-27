Hy-Vee installing automated shopping cart cleaners

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is installing an automated shopping cart cleaning system at more than 200 locations across eight states.

The company says it is the first grocery chain to have this fully automated sanitation system store-wide.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been our desire to put Hy-Vee customers’ minds at ease with thorough sanitization measures,” says Randy Edeker, Chairman, CEO and President of Hy-Vee, Inc. “We are always looking at innovative ways to improve store operations, improve the shopping experience for customers and, most importantly, ensure the health and safety of our customers and our employees.”

Hy-Vee says the “Sterile Cart” system is made Minnesota-based IZZA Manufacturing and distributed by Ultra Green Packaging.

“The Sterile Cart system uses a hospital-grade disinfectant that is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and viruses that cause illnesses, including coronavirus,” said Kristin Davidson of Ultra Green. “The system ships fully assembled, takes up minimal space and sanitizes 1-2 carts per second. The Sterile Cart system provides peace of mind knowing that the carts are cleaned after every use.”

The automated system will eliminate the need for Hy-Vee employees to manually clean each shopping cart throughout the day and will sanitize the entire cart, not just the handles and other high-touch areas.