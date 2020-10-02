Hy-Vee heads to Riceville to teach kids about healthy habits

RICEVILLE, Iowa - It can be tough to get kids to make the right choices. Luckily parents are getting a little help through a new health initiative.

It's called KidsFit, a wellness program put together by Hy-Vee.

This afternoon, folks from the Hy-Vee store in Charles City were at Riceville Elementary School to kick off wellness week, which starts Monday.

They delivered cloth masks, as well as healthy snacks to the kids. Some of those snacks included coconut water and granola bars.

Josh Brown, manager of the Charles City Hy-Vee says it's just one way the store and the company is giving back to the community.

"There's a lot of community efforts we're a part of and we're happy to be a part of this and be able to reach out to a lot of these communities that may not necessarily get touched and have the opportunities to do these types of events," said Brown.

Hy-Vee's KidsFit program is reaching out to 50 schools, totalling 720 children.