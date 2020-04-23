Hy-Vee hands out free sweet corn in Garner

GARNER, Iowa – Hy-Vee gave away free sweet corn to people in Garner during a drive-thru giveaway Thursday.

Free bags of one dozen sweet corn went to the first 320 people who lined their vehicles up for the event, which was made possible by Hy-Vee’s produce supplier Five Crowns.

“Hy-Vee has always been about giving back to the communities they serve,” says Bill Colace, owner of Five Crowns. “We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to help them take care of those in need.”

3,840 ears of corn were loaded into customers’ vehicles to limit physical contact.

“We deeply appreciate Five Crowns’ generosity and their assistance in helping us care for our customers and the Garner community,” says Tyler Rasmuson, store manager of the Garner Hy-Vee. “We hope this donation provides some relief to our customers, especially as more families become financially impacted during this time.”

Photos courtesy of Hy-Vee.