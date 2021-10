CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – After nearly a year of discussion, plans have been announced to build a Hy-Vee grocery store in Clear Lake.

The City Council voted Monday to make some changes to the city’s consolidated Urban Renewal Area. One of those changes is related to the construction of a new Hy-Vee in the area of North 20th Street and Highway 18.

Groundbreaking on the new Hy-Vee is expected to begin soon.