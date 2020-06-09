Hy-Vee giving a million dollars and a million hours to racial unity

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee says it will donated $1 million and a million volunteer hours to groups that support racial unity and equality.

The eight-state grocery chain says the volunteer work has already started in Minneapolis with Hy-Vee employees helping provide food and water to neighborhoods affected by the recent protests. Hy-Vee says employees have also assisted with cleanup efforts in the Twin Cities.

“There are times when actions speak volumes and when actions can help to create real, long-lasting change -- and for us, this is one of those times,” says Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “Hy-Vee was founded on a guiding set of principles we call our 15 fundamentals. Four of those fundamentals – fairness, caring, respect and dignity – deeply pertain to the current situation our country is facing today. All those who call Hy-Vee home – whether it be an employee, customer or supplier – should and will feel welcomed, included and appreciated. Anything less is unacceptable.”

Hy-Vee’s donation will be funded through the company’s philanthropic One Step program, which has:

Given nearly $1 million dollars to build 86 wells in poverty-stricken communities around the world in need of clean drinking water.

Donated $1.18 million to provide 9.5 million meals for hungry people in the U.S. and overseas, funded the creation of 750 community gardens in urban and suburban areas to support education and food production.

Planted more than 420,000 trees across the Midwest to provide communities with the ecological and environmental benefits of trees.

Provided an additional $1 million during the COVID-19 pandemic to Feeding America-affiliated food banks throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state region.