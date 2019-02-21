Clear
Hy-Vee gives away 30 sleds in Mason City

Dozens of children were finally able to enjoy the slippery slopes of East Park Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 11:04 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – Many are tired of seeing the snow while others are just beginning to enjoy it.

Dozens of children were finally able to enjoy the slippery slopes of East Park on Wednesday afternoon thanks to a generous donation from the Hy-Vee Drugstore. They gave out 30 sleds to children who were without sleds, allowing them to join in on the fun.

Renae Aukes tells KIMT the sleds weren’t doing any good just sitting outside of the store with spring just around the corner.

“Honestly, it was just a random thought,” said Aukes. “The sleds were just sitting there collecting snow so we hopped into the Hy-Vee van and headed down to East Park.

While at the park, all 30 sleds were given away in a short time. Timmeon Pate says he and his friends were excited to have new sleds.

“We were coming down here (East Park) and I got a sled from Hy-Vee,” said Pate. “This person was giving them out for free and my friends and I started sledding and went a lot faster.”

