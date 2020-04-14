Hy-Vee gas stations turning back the clock, going to full-service method

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - Hy-Vee is turning back the clock in the form of becoming a full-service gas station.

The company announced Tuesday that it will be offering free full-time service at its more than 165 convenience stores.

"The service will be offered at select fuel pumps from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Upon arrival, customers who wish to use the service can select the pump’s “Fuel Help” button or call a designated phone number found on signs at each pump. Food and items from the convenience store can also be ordered and delivered to customer vehicles using the service," the company said.

"Once notified, employees will meet customers at their vehicle and process their transaction and fuel order without the customer having to leave their vehicle. Full-service fueling can be paid with cash or credit card. As an added safety measure, employees will be wearing gloves for every customer interaction."