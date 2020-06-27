Clear

Hy-Vee expands salad recall to 12 more products

Fears of contaminated products shipped to grocery stores in Iowa, Minnesota, and six other states.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is expanding a salad recall over fears of contamination.

The eight-state grocery chain says it is recalling an additional 12 brands of bagged salads because they may be connected to an outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest. This new recall is in addition to the one already issued for the 12 ounce Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product pulled from shelves after the start of the investigation.

The expanded recall affects the following products:

UPC DESCRIPTION SIZE
0-07450-24669 HY-VEE SOUTHWEST CHOPPED SALAD KIT 13.4 OZ
0-07545-12053 HY-VEE SHREDDED ICEBERG 8 OZ
0-75450-08530 HY-VEE VEGGIE DELUXE SALAD 12 OZ
0-75450-12046 HY-VEE GREENER SUPREME BLEND 12 OZ
0-75450-12047 HY-VEE AMERICAN BLEND SALAD 12 OZ
0-75450-12048 HY-VEE ITALIAN BLEND SALAD 10 OZ
0-75450-12051 HY-VEE COLESLAW MIX 16 OZ
0-75450-12058 HY-VEE ROMAINE GARDEN SALAD 12 OZ
0-75450-24668 HY-VEE ASIAN CHOPPED SALAD KIT 13.7 OZ
0-75450-24670 HY-VEE SUNFLOWER CHOPPED SALAD KIT 13.2 OZ
0-75450-24672 HY-VEE CHIPOTLE CHEDDAR CHOPPED KIT 11.4 OZ
0-75450-24674 HY-VEE GARDEN SALAD 12 OZ
0-75450-24715 HY-VEE AVOCADO RANCH CHOPPED KIT 12.8 OZ

These salads were distributed to grocery stores in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Customers who purchased any of these products should discard them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Hy-Vee says symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin an average of seven days after ingestion of Cyclospora. Symptoms of cyclosporiasis may include: watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and low-grade fever. If not treated, symptoms can persist for several weeks to a month or more. People who are in poor health or who have weakened immune systems may be at higher risk for severe or prolonged illness.

