Hy-Vee donates 2,000 watermelons to Channel One Regional Food Bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Hy-Vee has donated nearly 2,000 watermelons to Channel One Regional Food Bank.

After getting the roughly 20 pound jumbo seedless melons from its vendor, Sol Group, Hy-Vee delivered them to the Food Bank on Monday.

“Hy-Vee has always been about giving back to the communities they serve,” says Adam Lazo, head of sales for Sol Group Marketing. “We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to help them take care of those in need.”

This is part of a series of donation’s Hy-Vee and Sol Group are making across the grocery chain’s eight-state region.

“We are extremely grateful for Sol Group’s partnership in helping us care for our communities during this difficult time,” says Tina Potthoff, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president of communications. “We are committed to helping our local food banks and hope this donation will provide some relief for them and our communities.”

Photos courtesy of Hy-Vee.