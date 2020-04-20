ROCHESTER, Minn. – Hy-Vee has donated nearly 2,000 watermelons to Channel One Regional Food Bank.
After getting the roughly 20 pound jumbo seedless melons from its vendor, Sol Group, Hy-Vee delivered them to the Food Bank on Monday.
“Hy-Vee has always been about giving back to the communities they serve,” says Adam Lazo, head of sales for Sol Group Marketing. “We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to help them take care of those in need.”
This is part of a series of donation’s Hy-Vee and Sol Group are making across the grocery chain’s eight-state region.
“We are extremely grateful for Sol Group’s partnership in helping us care for our communities during this difficult time,” says Tina Potthoff, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president of communications. “We are committed to helping our local food banks and hope this donation will provide some relief for them and our communities.”
Photos courtesy of Hy-Vee.
Related Content
- Hy-Vee donates 2,000 watermelons to Channel One Regional Food Bank
- Channel One Regional Food Bank hosts food shelf
- Channel One Regional Food Bank packing emergency boxes of food
- $150,000 grant for Channel One Regional Food Bank
- Channel One Regional Food Bank purchases new refrigerated truck
- No coronavirus cases at Channel One Regional Food Bank
- New director for Channel One Regional Food Bank
- Aldi donates thousands to Channel One food bank
- Hy-Vee customers donate over $100,000 to help cancer families
- Channel One Regional Food Bank receives 40,000-pound donation of mac and cheese