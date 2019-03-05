Clear
Hy-Vee distribution center a no-go in Austin

Hy-vee says changing initiatives led them to the decision.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

AUSTIN, Minn.-It was a proposed Hy-vee distribution center that would bring hundreds of jobs to Austin.
The project would have resulted in a more than one million square foot facility alongside I-90.
The building would serve as a warehouse for food that would fill shelves throughout our area.

Now, representatives with the grocery chain are pulling out.
Hy-vee says changing initiatives led them to the decision.

“To not have that moving forward is frustrating but understandable with what they're seeing in the marketplace,” said City administrator Craig Clark.
He also says that there will be other opportunities to grow Austin.
“Good confidence that we'll see other projects come forward and we'll be able to compete well in that same environment.”

