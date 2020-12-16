Hy-Vee delivers 80,000 pounds of food to Channel One Regional Food Bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hy-Vee dropped off 80,000 pounds of food to Channel One Regional Food Bank Wednesday morning.

That is just a fraction of what the company is giving all around the Midwest.

That total donation will add up to one million pounds of food.

Hy-Vee's donations are valued at $250,000.

The company received food donations, as well as monetary donations from leading food manufacterers to distribute.

The Hy-Vee District Director, Chad Hartogh, says the company wants the Rochester Community to know it is there for them.

"It's just great when you're able to work for a company that has that in mind and always has the priorities in the right order. And we're always there to help our community," says Hartogh.

Hy-Vee's donations will be distributed to 17 Midwest food banks.