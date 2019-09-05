Hy-Vee customers donate over $100,000 to help cancer families

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee says its register round up event in August raised more than $100,000.

Conducted in partnership with the Pinky Swear Foundation, customers at Hy-Vee’s over 260 stores were asked to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar between August 1 and August 18.

“We are excited to share the results of the Hy-Vee Pinky Swear Register Roundup fundraiser,” said Erica Campbell, executive director of Pinky Swear Foundation. “We value our partnership with Hy-Vee and sincerely appreciate its customers for their compassion and generosity. The money raised from this year’s Hy-Vee Pinky Swear Register Roundup will make a real impact to further our mission to help even more families with a child battling cancer.”

Hy-Vee says its four-year partnership with the Pinky Swear Foundation has helped raise more than $1.1 million.