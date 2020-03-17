Hy-Vee changing store hours in response to COVID-19

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is announcing several changes due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Starting Wednesday Hy-Vee stores will close at 8 pm and until further notice they will open at 8 am. The company says this will allow employees additional time to clean and sanitize all areas of the store, as well as restock the items in highest demand, and give employees additional time to care for their families and loved ones.

All Hy-Vee convenience stores will continue to operate under their normal hours at this time.

All dining areas in all Hy-Vee stores, restaurants and convenience stores are now closed to the public. Food service areas will still operate during their normal hours, offering freshly prepared meal options for carry-out only. Also, all bars inside Hy-Vee Market Grille locations have been closed until further notice.

For Hy-Vee Aisles Online customers, deliveries will now be made by third-party partners like Shipt and Door Dash (where available) in order to help in-store employees focus on pickup orders and other needs at the stores. Hy-Vee is asking customers who are able to do so to shop in stores so that the available Hy-Vee Aisles Online timeslots can be used for those who are unable to shop for themselves or have been advised by health care professionals to limit their public exposure.

And Hy-Vee is suspending its weekly advertising circular that is distributed to all stores and found in many local newspapers. Due to the current high demand for many products, suppliers are unable to guarantee the fulfillment of certain products.

“This is an unprecedented situation for all of us. We’ve never dealt with anything like this before, and we know our customers haven’t either. We appreciate their patience and loyalty as we navigate these changing times,” says Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “We are committed to doing all we can to keep our customers and employees healthy and safe, and to being the helpful smile in every aisle that is needed during this time.”