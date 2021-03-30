Hy-Vee begins vaccinating younger patients as eligibility expands in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota is getting shots into arms faster than ever before as eligibility expands to all Minnesotans 16 and older.

Hy-Vee in Rochester already has teenagers signed up to receive their vaccines although the store says most of the appointments are scheduled for later this week into next week.

The pharmacy is able to vaccinate around 100 people at each of their locations every day.

Patient Tim Pike received his first shot of Pfizer today. When asked if he’d recommend the shot to other people he responded, “Most definitely. I didn't hardly even feel it. She did a great job!”

If you are interested in getting vaccinated at Hy-Vee you can schedule your appointment online by clicking here.