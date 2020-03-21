Clear
Hy-Vee asking customers to help food banks restock their shelves

Goal is to raise $1 million for local food banks.

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 6:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is launching an effort to raise $1 million for local food banks.

Starting Monday, Hy-Vee customers will be asked if they’d like to donate $1 or more to help their local food bank restock its shelves during the coronavirus outbreak. Hy-Vee says it will match every donation up to $500,000. Customers will also be able make a donation in a pre-set increment during their Hy-Vee Aisles Online purchase.

All money raised will be collected on a weekly basis and given to the local food bank.

“In today’s uncertain times, we want to keep our local food banks stocked with the essentials that individuals and families need,” says Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “By partnering with our customers, our goal is to raise $1 million for our food bank partners so they can continue their operations throughout this crisis.”

This fundraising drive will run through April 30.

More rain is on the way
