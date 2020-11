KASSON, Minn. – The New Hy-Vee in Kasson will holds its grand opening on November 17.

The over 35,000-square-foot store at 19 2nd Avenue NW will welcome the public at 6 am with a full selection of grocery items including a full-service meat department and bakery, a health and beauty departments, a small housewares section, a pharmacy, and a Hy-Vee Market Grille Express for fast-casual dining.

Hy-Vee says the new Kasson store will create 123 jobs, including 29 full-time positions.