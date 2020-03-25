Clear
Hy-Vee announces bonuses, added benefits for employees

Rewarding workers during this historic crisis.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 9:04 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 9:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee says it is making a $10 million commitment to its employees for their hard work during the coronavirus crisis.

The grocery store chain says all part-time and full-time store employees will receive a 10% bonus on hours worked from March 16 to April 12. The bonuses will be paid out on April 17.

Hy-Vee says it is also offering job protective leave for employees who either test positive for COVID-19 or are required by health officials to self-quarantine. This protection will last a minimum of two weeks and applies to all employees, no matter their length of service.

In addition, Hy-Vee says it is waiving co-pays for all full-time employees and their dependents who utilize the 24-hour virtual medical service and is allowing part-time employees to use the service for a minimal fee per visit.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we must do everything we can to support them and their families during this critical time,” says Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, CEO and president. “We hope these new benefits will help lighten the load for our employees who are working around-the-clock to serve our customers in our stores.”

Community Events