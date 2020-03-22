Hy-Vee and Kwik Trip need more workers during this outbreak

KIMT-TV 3 – Two familiar faces to shoppers are hiring more workers to handle the demands of the coronavirus outbreak.

Hy-Vee is looking for temporary, part-time employees to fill multiple positions at stores across its eight-state region in addition to the company’s Iowa-based distribution centers in Chariton and Cherokee. Workers are needed for restocking as well as cleaning and sanitizing. Those who have temporarily lost their jobs due to the pandemic are welcome to apply.

Interested applicants can click here.

Kwik Trip is also looking for both full and part-time employees at this time.

“We are looking to hire at least 2,000 co-workers as quickly as we can to help our stores, production facilities, and distribution and transportation divisions keep up with the high demand for our products and services,” says Recruiting Manager, Stephanie Cormican. “In addition to year-round and seasonal positions, we understand that individuals may have been displaced due to COVID-19 and are looking for work temporarily until they are able to return to their current employment. The increased volume we are experiencing right now provides an opportunity for those individuals to earn income during this time.”

To apply for a job at Kwik Trip, or for more information regarding online job fairs please click here.