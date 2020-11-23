Hy-Vee again giving those at higher risk for COVID their own hour to shop

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee says it is reinstating its reserved shopping hour for customers at higher risk of COVID-19.

From 7 to 8 am at all Hy-Vee locations, shopping will be dedicated to:

Those at 60 and older

Expectant mothers

Anyone with underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to serious illness

Hy-Vee says:

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the areas we serve, we believe it’s necessary to bring back this special hour to best serve customers who are at a higher risk of serious illness. Hy-Vee remains committed to our customers during these challenging times and will take all measures necessary to keep them and our employees safe.”

Other customers are asked to limit their shopping to before 7 am or after 8 am, Monday through Friday.