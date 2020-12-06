Hy-Vee adding COVID testing sites in Mason City and Stewartville

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is adding new more COVID-19 testing locations in the KIMT viewing area.

The newest test sites are:

Hy-Vee East, 551 S. Illinois Ave., Mason City

Stewartville Hy-Vee HealthMarket Rx, 220 Center Town Plaza N., Stewartville

This is part of a testing expansion across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region and the company says it is hiring 1,000 additional pharmacy technicians for both the increase in testing and the impending distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Right now, there is a critical need for trained pharmacy technicians who can help support our pharmacies and patients as we prepare for the next step in battling this virus,” says Aaron Wiese, Hy-Vee’s executive vice president of business innovation and chief health officer. “For technicians, this is a great opportunity for them to practice at the top of their license and work for a company that offers amazing benefits, competitive wages, flexible scheduling and job advancement opportunities.”

On November 12, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services named Hy-Vee one of its national COVID-19 vaccine providers once the vaccine becomes available. Hy-Vee pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are trained to administer vaccines and will be integral in helping provide access to the COVID-19 vaccine for patients across Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.