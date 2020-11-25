Hy-Vee Prepared For Last-Minute Thanksgiving Shoppers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you forgot a key ingredient for one of your Thanksgiving recipies, you may still be able to find what you need at the grocery store.

Hy-Vee says their stores are stocked with plenty of Thanksgiving ingredients. Staff at the grocery store chain say they've been following consumer trends closely since the beginning of the pandemic, and have adjusted to make sure shoppers have everything they need for a holiday feast of any size.

"We knew that Thanksgiving was going to most likely be downsized," said Dawn Buzynski, Director of Strategic Communications at Hy-Vee. "We saw this at Easter time and Mother's Day as well. So we anticipated for it, and planned for it, and we made sure we had plenty of turkey of all sizes."

Hy-Vee also says if you're planning on using their Aisles Online app today, make sure to place your order before 8 a.m.