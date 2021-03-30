Hy-Vee, Hormel, partner with first responders to hand out hams in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hy-Vee and Hormel teamed up with Rochester first responders to hand out hundreds of hams Tuesday.

The organizations, alongside officers from the Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, gave away 300 hams ahead of Easter Sunday. The effort was part of Hy-Vee's Fourth Annual Hams for the Holidays campaign, which will see the grocery store chain hand out 5,000 Hormel hams across its eight-state region.

Hy-Vee Chairman, CEO, and President Randy Edeker says last year delt a difficult hand to many in our area, and this initiative is one way the company can help neighbors in need.

"There is no doubt that 2020 was one of the toughest years we have ever faced and so many are still struggling with food insecurity," Edeker said. "We are fortunate to have great partners who share Hy-Vee's passion for giving back to the community."

Chad Hartogh of Rochester Hy-Vee adds he hopes these hams can relieve some of the stress that comes with planning for a holiday like Easter.

"For those that'll take advantage of this opportunity, it's one less thing on the list and a nice way to help out around the holidays, which can sometimes be fun times, but sometimes be challenging or stressful times. So if this alleviates a little bit of that, that's why we're doing it," Hartogh said.