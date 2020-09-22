Hy-Vee Gives Away 500 Meals to Rochester Families

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hy-Vee handed out hundreds of free meals to Rochester residents Tuesday afternoon.

The giveaway was part of the grocery store chain's Family Meals Month initiative.

Hy-Vee set up a contactless drive-thru at Barlow Plaza that saw 500 families drive home with their choice of cheese pizza, lasagna, or enchiladas.

Hy-Vee team members say the goal of today's event was to help feed families at a time when access to food has become more complicated.

"We've definitely been looking for ways throughout the pandemic to reach out to Rochester, specifically those who do not have a food source every day at home," said Andrew Hansen, marketing coordinator at Rochester Hy-Vee. "While schools are out, they've been looking for meals anywhere they can find them."

Organizers say all 500 meals were given away just 90 minutes after the event started.