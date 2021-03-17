Hy-Vee's Hams For Holidays campaign returning To Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn- If you are looking for a ham this Easter but are having trouble affording one, Hy-Vee is teaming up with Hormel Foods and local first responders to give them out. the grocery store chain will be handing out 300 in Rochester as part of its Hams For Holidays campaign.

"When you look at the past year, it's been very difficult for a lot of us," said Hy-Vee's Communications Manager Josh Fisher. "We're pumped up. Hormel is a great partner."

The campaign started in 2017 and usually takes place during the holidays. Due to COVID-19, it had to be postponed until the spring. Minnesota is one of eight states where the campaign will occur. Hy-Vee will also be handing out a total of 5,000 hams in 14 cities for hungry families.

"This event is going very fast. It doesn't make it the full two hours," Fisher tells KIMT News 3. "We run out of hams just due to demand and amount of folks that are unfortunately in need. Were really excited to be bringing this to Rochester."

Hams for the Holidays will be on March 30 at the Watson Sports Complex.