Huskers-Hawkeyes football game to be day after Thanksgiving; Iowa-Minnesota on a Friday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Nebraska will play at Iowa on the day after Thanksgiving, continuing a tradition that started when the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten in 2011.

The Big Ten announced the game would be played Nov. 27 instead of Nov. 28.

In another schedule change, Iowa will play at Minnesota on Nov. 13, a Friday, instead of on Nov. 14.

This will mark the 31st straight season Nebraska has played on Black Friday, dating to the 1990 season.

In addition to 10 matchups with Iowa, the Cornhuskers played Colorado for 15 straight seasons from 1996-2010 and met Oklahoma six consecutive years from 1990-95.