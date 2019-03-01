Clear
Husband arrested in death of woman killed at NE Iowa farm

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 6:52 AM

EARLVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say the husband of a woman killed in what was initially believed to be a fatal fall at a northeastern Iowa farm has been charged with her murder.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday that 42-year-old Todd Michael Mullis had been arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the Nov. 10 death of 39-year-old Amy Lynn Mullis.

The department says an autopsy showed that Amy Mullis died after receiving injuries that included multiple stab wounds to her back with a corn rake.

Mullis was arrested without incident on Thursday and remains jailed without bail.

