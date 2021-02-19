Hurts Donut Company visits Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn- People in Rochester got a taste of some delicious donuts on Friday afternoon. Owners of Hurts Donut Company's Cedar Falls, IA, and Middleton, WI locations brought the shop's Donut Emergency Vehicle to the Autumn Ridge Church to give people a sample of some good delicious treats.

"It's my first time ever trying them," said Erika Meyer who brought her family with her to give the donuts a try. "I've seen and heard about them but never tried them."

People waited in lines in both their cars and outside of them to for the donuts.

"Were just all about the more you give the more you get," said Janelle Wilks who owns the donut shop's Cedar Falls, IA, and Middleton, WI locations. "We love giving back and we want to do this in as many communities as we can."

Hurts Donut Company has visited Rochester before and plans to come to Rochester once a month to serve the community.

"There really good. I wish they would come to Rochester, " said Megan Borwege. " I'm kind of disappointed I didn't get any

but it would have been nice to."

The owners plan to open a brick and mortar shop in town soon.