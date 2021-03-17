Matthew Hurt named USBWA District III Player of the Year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - March Madness is just a few short days away and one school name will be missing on everyone’s brackets this year – Duke. The Blue Devils announced their season had ended last week following a positive COVID-19 case within the program.

In what turned out to be such an unusual season, John Marshall graduate, Matthew Hurt, was able to shine for Duke. The sophomore led the ACC in scoring, was named the conference’s Most Improved Player, and players and received all-conference first-team honors.

Duke forward Matthew Hurt drives to the basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Kansas on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Duke forward Matthew Hurt drives to the basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Kansas on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

While his younger sister, Katie, continues to prepare for her collegiate career, she often looks to Matthew for inspiration. While she may critique him and the team from time to time, she is still upset seeing her big brother’s season come to an end the way it did.

“I think the last couple of games they were showing that they could blend together and that they could overcome those obstacles they had at the beginning of the season,” she said. “I still think it’s really sad that it ended but I’m very proud of him as a whole because he did really good this season.”

Matthew Hurt was also voted the U.S. Basketball Writers Association District III Player of the Year (USBWA), while also being named to the USBWA and National Basketball Coaches Association All-District Teams on Tuesday.