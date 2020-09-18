Hurricane Sally disrupting Waldorf University online classes

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Hurricane Sally has unleashed her wrath in Florida and Alabama. The impacts of the storm are even being felt in our area.

Waldorf University's online classes are offline after the storm.

The University operates a facility in Alabama which had its power and water knocked out after the storm. Many instructors who live in that area are also having trouble accessing the Internet.

University President Bob Alsop tells KIMT News 3 he hopes folks impacted by the storm can get back on their feet quickly.

"People are still trying to dig their way out of this and that's our primary concern is with our employees. That they're safe and that they can get their lives back in order," said Alsop.

Waldorf University is giving students some extra time to turn in their assignments. Online classes should be back to normal next week.