Hunters warned about fire danger in most of southern Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Deer hunters are being warned that parts of Minnesota are at high risk of fire.

The Department of Natural Resources says a week of warm temperatures and low relative humidity is leading into a weekend where winds could send any flame out of control.

“It only takes one spark to turn hunting season into wildfire season,” says Casey McCoy, wildfire prevention supervisor. “Whether you’re around the campfire with family at deer camp or arriving to hunt at a state forest or wildlife management area, be careful with any heat source that can cause a spark.”

The southwest and south-central regions of Minnesota are in a state of extreme fire danger. Hunters taking to the woods and grasslands are asked to follow these tips to avoid starting a wildfire:

- Avoid driving over and parking on dry grass. Heat from a vehicle’s exhaust can easily ignite dry vegetation.

- Be prepared to put out a fire. Keep a shovel and water in camp, and consider a small fire extinguisher for the field.

- Never leave a campfire unattended. Keep the fire within a ring and clear all flammable materials within 5 feet of the fire. Before leaving, make sure the fire is completely out: drown with water, stir and repeat – until embers are cold.

For current fire risk information, click here.