Hunters invite veterans along to bag some birds

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A group of hunters in North Iowa are taking some veterans on a hunting trip of a lifetime. In a social media post, the hunters said they wanted to give back to those who served and they had space for 10 veterans. They received 50 requests to go on the hunting trip.

Mark Eaton, who is part of the hunting group said, "This isn't about us. It's about a group of young people that sacrificed themselves for us to give us an opportunity to do this. To hunt like we hunt and spend time with each other and have fun with each other."

Veterans from states as far away as Kentucky made the trip so they could be part of this special hunt.

Kirk English, who served in the Army from 1978 until 1991 is an avid fisherman who had never hunted before. He said, "To see people respect veterans. I just had it the other day at Veterans Day, I was part of a parade and it just means a lot to you."

The trip and all the equipment will cost about $8,000, all of which was paid for by donations. The hunters received so many donations, they had to start turning down the offerings.